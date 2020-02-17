British MP heading parliamentary group on Kashmir stopped at Delhi airport

-
ALSO READ
Govt constitutes Group of Ministers to study Jammu and Kashmir concerns
'Shutting down phone, internet in J&K for 90 days not temporary measure'
Terrorist groups made 328 attempts to sneak into J&K in 2018: MHA report
Normalcy eludes Kashmir for 82nd straight day; Jamia Masjid remains closed
765 held for pelting stones, law & order disruption in J&K since August 5
-
A British MP heading a parliamentary group on Kashmir on Monday claimed she was denied entry into India despite a valid visa after she landed at the airport here, a charge denied by the government which said she had been informed that her e-visa was cancelled.
Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party member and chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, said in a statement that she arrived in Delhi on Monday morning and was informed that her e-visa, which was valid till October 2020, had been cancelled.
A Home Ministry spokesperson said the British parliamentarian had been duly informed that her visa was cancelled and she arrived in Delhi despite knowing this fact.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU