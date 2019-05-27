British suspect absent for Paris trial over 1996 murder in Ireland

Twenty-two years after the of the wife of a celebrated French in Ireland, a trial gets under way in on Monday, but with the British suspect absent and unrepresented.

Ian Bailey, a 62-year-old former freelance journalist, denies killing on December 23 1996, and "will not be present, or represented" in court on Monday, his lawyers and told reporters.

The has refused to extradite Bailey, who will therefore be judged in absentia.

The parents, son and other people close to the victim, will however be present for the trial.

Toscan du Plantier, who was the 39-year-old wife of Daniel Toscan du Plantier, was found beaten to death at her holiday home in County Cork in Injuries to her hands showed that she had struggled to defend herself.

Near her body was found a large rock and bloodstained concrete block.

Bailey has long lived in near the home where she was staying. He was twice arrested for questioning by but never charged.

"This case, even in the absence of the accused, will take place and the work of justice will be done," said Marie Dose, a for the family The victim's husband Daniel Toscan du Plantier, former of the Gaumont Film Company, died in 2003.

Despite the lack of Bailey's DNA at the scene of the crime, the British man soon became the main suspect, partly due to scratches on his arms and forehead which he attributed to dealing with a tree and cutting up a turkey for dinner.

French authorities issued warrants for Bailey's arrest in 2010 and 2016, but refused both requests, citing the lack of a reciprocal extradition deal between the two countries.

If found guilty Bailey could face a 30-year jail sentence and could again seek his extradition which would then be "difficult to refuse", said Dose.

On the basis that Irish justice has found no case against Bailey, who these days sells pizzas in the village of Schull where the occurred, his lawyers spoke of "a judicial error" in France, adding that their client had "already been condemned" there.

For the family's Dose, Bailey is staying away from the "because he is afraid of being sentenced and with good reason".

The verdict in the case is expected to be handed down on Friday.

