BRO making efforts to complete key roads on time: Naik

Asserting that efforts are being made by the Border Roads Organisation to complete the pending Indo-China Border Roads and Rohtang Tunnel project within the given time-frame, junior defence minister Shripad Naik said Thursday no slippage will be permitted in these timelines.

He was speaking at the annual conference of chief engineers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at GREF Centre here.

"Efforts are being made by the BRO for completion of the pending Indo-China Border Roads and Rohtang Tunnel project within the time frame.

"No slippage will be permitted in these critical timelines," said the minister of state for defence.

He asked all stakeholders to put in their best for achieving the goals set for the BRO.

This will ultimately facilitate a good network of roads in the border areas to fulfil the strategic needs of the country as well as meet the requirements for socio-economic development of these regions, Naik said.

Highlighting the importance of completion of various strategic roads, including Indo-China Border Roads, Naik said security of the country demands faster construction of these pathways.

"I am aware that BRO has certain challenges due to terrain and climate and other factors, but I am sure BRO will overcome all these challenges and enhance the pace of construction as well as adopt newer technology," he said.

Naik added that BRO has taken a few steps to ensure better transparency and accountability in the execution of road projects.

"Other points need to be stressed upon during the project implementation are minimising environmental and ecological disturbances and obtaining statutory clearances for projects," the minister said.

Naik congratulated the BRO for achieving targets set for construction of strategic roads in North and North-East despite all odds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)