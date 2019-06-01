Brown sugar worth Rs 7 crore seized in Manipur

Brown Sugar worth Rs seven crore in the international market was seized by police on Saturday from Manipur's Imphal East district, a senior police officer said.
Superintendent of Police (Narcotics and Affairs of Border) W Basu said the contraband was seized from a Guwahati bound truck from Koirengei area in Imphal East district.
Two persons the driver and the helper of the truck were arrested, he said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the the brown sugar was procured from a locality at Lilong in Thoubal district and was on its way to Guwahati, the officer added.
