Brussels Jewish Museum attacker transferred to France

The French of the 2014 attack at the in has been transferred to in relation to the taking of French journalists in

A French judicial official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly on the investigation, said Friday that has been transferred to a French prison to face charges of "abduction and illegal sequestration with links to a terrorist enterprise."



The charges relate to allegations that he was involved in the kidnapping of four French journalists held in between June 2013 and May 2014.

Nemmouche was sentenced last December to life in prison in on terror charges for shooting dead an Israeli couple and two people working at the museum.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)