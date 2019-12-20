Sensex F&O volume touches new record, turnover crosses Rs 1,495 cr

The Sensex futures and options volume touched a new record on Friday with turnover scaling past Rs 1,495 crore, the BSE said.

The exchange attributed the momentum to the increasing traction in equity derivatives following the implementation of interoperability.

BSE recently launched liquidity enhancement scheme in equity derivatives and a revised scheme is applicable from November 25.

Commenting on the new record, Sameer Patil, chief business officer at BSE, said, "This milestone is result of the consistent support and active participation from the members. I hope that members will continue to support BSE and use its superior technology to do more trading in equity derivatives going forward".

Asia's oldest bourse BSE was established in 1875 and is the world's fastest stock exchange with a speed of 6 micro seconds.