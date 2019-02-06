BSF jawan consigned to flames with honours

Mortal remains of BSF Singh were consigned to flames with full state honours at his native Khadelsar village on Wednesday.

Posted in of Punjab, was grievously injured in a road accident on February 4 and died on the same day, station Mahendra Kumar said.

The funeral pyre was lit was his eight-year-old son Naitik

Earlier, BSF and police gave of honour to the deceased soldier in presence of BSF officials and other dignitaries, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)