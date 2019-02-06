Woman dies, 29 injured in two separate road accidents in J-K

A 50-year-old woman was killed and 29 other passengers injured on Wednesday in two separate road accidents in and districts of and Kashmir, a said.

The woman, identified as Muna Devi, died on the spot when the passenger bus she was travelling in turned turtle after the lost control of it near on the Dhar- road, police said, adding that 22 others were injured in the accident.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and the condition of four of them is stated to be serious, he said.

In another accident, seven passengers were injured when a Jammu-bound bus was hit by a tractor-trolly at Hiranagar area along the in district, police said.

The injured were referred to Government Medical college hospital, Jammu, for treatment, the said.

