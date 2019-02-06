Delhi airport reports highest number of theft cases for third year in a row, Mumbai second

The has reported the highest number of theft cases among airports in the country for the third consecutive year in 2018, the said in Wednesday.

It reported 28 theft cases in 2018, after 34 such cases each in 2017 and 2016, according to the data presented in the upper house by

With 18 cases in 2018, the was the second-most theft-prone in Airports in Hyderabad, and reported five, two and one, respectively.

In 2017, airports in and reported 10 and 15 theft cases, according to the data presented in

The airports in and did not report any case of theft in 2017.

"As per the data made available by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the regulatory authority for security at airports in the country, the incidents of thefts have decreased considerably during the previous years," Sinha said in his written response to a question.

"The incidents of theft, etc. are a law and order issue, which is a state subject. As and when such incidents are brought to notice, complaints are lodged with local police, which takes further action," he added.

The data showed airports in and reported 17 and 11 cases of theft, respectively, in 2016.

