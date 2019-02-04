BSF sepoy killed, 14 injured in road accident

A (BSF) sepoy was killed and 14 other jawans were injured when their vehicle was hit by a bus at town near here on Monday, police said.

After the passenger bus rammed into the canter carrying 15 BSF jawans, it hit a roadside tree and overturned, they said.

After the incident, police said, people from nearby villages reached the spot and helped the jawans to come out from the overturned canter.

ABSF rescue team also arrived at the and shifted the injured jawans to a hospital, they said.

A sepoy, identified as Girwar Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, died during treatment, police said.

The condition of two other jawans -- S R Reddy and Mithun Kumar -- was said to be serious, they said.

"The private overloaded bus was moving at a high speed and was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. After the accident the of the bus fled the spot," police said.

