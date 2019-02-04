Police launch de-addiction drive in U'khand

Drug addicts in district are being identified and brought to police stations for counselling as part of a special de-addiction drive launched by district police, an said Monday.

The special drive has been launched to educate addicts about the ill effects of substance abuse and cure them of their addiction, SP told reporters here.

Twenty addicts have been identified in Gopeshwar and they are being counselled, he said.

The drive is being carried out simultaneously in different parts of the district, he said.

Disclosing district police's detailed road map, he said interactions are also being held in schools and colleges to educate the younger generation about the ill effects of substance abuse.

Help of locals is being taken to identify people engaged in illegal drug trafficking so they could be penalised, Chauhan said.

