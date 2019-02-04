AIADMK gives guarded response to Mamata-Centre standoff

The ruling AIADMK Monday gave a guarded response to the standoff between and BJP-led Centre, saying the CBI has power to probe but it "has to adopt a certain framework for that".

and Tamil D Jayakumar said the CBI was doing its job to bring out the 'truth'.

In a dramatic development Sunday, Banerjee sat on a sit-in protests in Kolkata after a CBI team made a failed bid to question in connection with chit fund scam cases.

On Monday, Jayakumar said, "Whatever it be, the CBI has power.. (it can) probe anyone, enquire anyone. They are doing their job."



However, the central agency has to "adopt a certain framework for that," he told reporters.

"Whether they did it or not, it will emerge only in the court," he said.

"There are provisions in the Constitution for everyone. If everyone functions within that framework of authority, there is no problem. Whoever violates it, it is wrong," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)