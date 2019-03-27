BSNL awards Rs 40-cr project to Hughes for upgrading islands' connectivity

State-run BSNL has awarded satellite worth Rs 40 crore to India for upgrading connectivity in and

"It is difficult to provide bandwidth connectivity to and through cables. BSNL has selected to provide satellite connectivity in these islands. It is Rs 40-crore contract for a period of seven years," Shivaji Chatterjee, SVP and Head, Enterprise Business, Hughes India, told PTI.

With Hughes India, BSNL plans to expand satellite bandwidth in Andaman and Nicobar to 400 times the current capacity in two years and has already augmented available bandwidth in the island region from 240 Mbps to 1 Gbps.

Under the deal, supplied BSNL with satellite terminals and modems for voice, data, and video communications as well as high-speed satellite backhaul capacity to extend network coverage in the region.

Hughes will connect 20 hubs with speed of 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps in and 350-500 Mbps download speed across five islands in

"The bandwidth will vary as per demand around the hub. We are confident that this partnership will enable the residents, tourists, government and armed forces on the islands to enjoy unmatched connectivity and internet experience while also serving India's strategic interest in the region," Chatterjee said.