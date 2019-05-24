Slow start for Diksha, Astha in France

The Indian duo of Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan was off to a slow start, finishing a disappointing tied 78th at the end of the first round of the Jabra Ladies Open golf tournament here.
The duo, who shot six-over 77 each, need a strong second round to make the cut.
England's 25-year-old Meghan MacLaren and 18-year-old French amateur Pauline Roussin-Bouchard hold a one-shot lead after the first round.
The pair fired matching three-under-par 68s in the dual ranking event between the Ladies European Tour and its developmental tour, the LET Access Series. The tournament doubles up as a qualifier for the Evian Championship, with two spots available for the fourth women's major of the season.
MacLaren has already qualified for a second appearance at The Evian, courtesy her victory at the Women's New South Wales Open.
Belgian Manon De Roey, English duo Felicity Johnson and Annabel Dimmock, Norwegian Marita Engzelius and Swede Filippa Moork are one stroke back in a tie for third on two-under-par, while defending champion Astrid Vayson de Pradenne from France sits in a four-way share of eighth place at one-under on a day when Florentyna Parker, on the eighth, and Sarah Nilsson, on the 16th, shot a hole-in-one each.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU