Slow start for Diksha, Astha in France

The Indian duo of and Astha Madan was off to a slow start, finishing a disappointing tied 78th at the end of the first round of the Ladies Open tournament here.

The duo, who shot six-over 77 each, need a strong second round to make the cut.

England's 25-year-old and 18-year-old French amateur hold a one-shot lead after the first round.

The pair fired matching three-under-par 68s in the dual ranking event between the Ladies and its developmental tour, the LET Access Series. The tournament doubles up as a for the Evian Championship, with two spots available for the fourth women's of the season.

has already qualified for a second appearance at The Evian, courtesy her victory at the Women's New Open.

Belgian Manon De Roey, English duo and Annabel Dimmock, Norwegian and are one back in a tie for third on two-under-par, while defending champion from sits in a four-way share of eighth place at one-under on a day when Florentyna Parker, on the eighth, and Sarah Nilsson, on the 16th, shot a hole-in-one each.

