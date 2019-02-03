Kejriwal puts weight behind SP-BSP alliance, Mamata, says only AAP can defeat BJP in Delhi

Hitting out at the Congress, Chief Minister Sunday threw his weight behind the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banejree-led TMC in West Bengal, the DMK in Tamil Nadu, and said only these parties can defeat the BJP in their respective states in the Lok Sabha election.

Similarly, Kejriwal added, only the can defeat the in

He asserted he was ready to leave all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city for Congress, but the grand old party cannot win elections.

Addressing a gathering at an event here for the inauguration of development works in Mustafabad area, he sought votes for his in the

"In West Bengal, only Mamata Banerjee-led TMC can defeat BJP (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls), not In too, only Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati alliance can defeat BJP, but not Similarly, only DMK can defeat BJP in ..," Kejriwal said.

Last month, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati announced the alliance between and in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

Ending months of speculation, last month ruled out the possibility of any alliance with for Lok Sabha polls, and added it would field candidates on all parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, and

"If I would be sure that Congress can defeat BJP in Delhi, I would have given up all seven seats (Lok Sabha) for Congress... Congress cannot beat BJP in Only can defeat BJP in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief alleged that if BJP wins the 2019 Lok Sabha election, it would "ruin the country and change the Constitution".

At the event, Kejriwal inaugurated development works in 12 unauthorised colonies in Mustafabad.

According to the government, drains and lanes or streets will be constructed in these colonies at a cost of Rs 26 crore.

