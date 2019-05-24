Five suspects linked to Easter bombing mastermind arrested

on Friday arrested five suspects, allegedly having links with local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) and its leader Zahran Cassim, the mastermind behind the bombings.

The five suspects were arrested in Horowpathana area on the day when the Parliament passed the state of emergency with 22 lawmakers voting for it and eight members voting against it, reported.

Sri Lankan Wednesday extended by a month the state of emergency imposed in the wake of the deadly bombings that killed nearly 260 people.

The emergency law gives police and the military extensive powers to arrest, detain and interrogate suspects without court orders.

The five arrested on Friday include a attached to the Horowpathana Divisional Secretariat, a of a government school in Horowpathana, two teachers of an Arab school in Kiwulekada and a resident of Kebithigollewa, the daily said.

According to the police, the suspects had delivered extremist sermons upon the invitation of suicide bomber Zahran in the Horowpathana, Kebithigollewa and Trincomalee areas.

Investigations have shown that the arrested suspects were closely associated with another suspect who has been arrested overseas.

Police said investigations revealed that the five suspects had received funds from the via one of the main suspects, in the attacks, who is abroad.

Zahran was one of the two suicide bombers at the on April 21. He was killed inside the luxury hotel where he blew himself up.

Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, killing nearly 260 people and injuring 500 others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)