TDP to prepare action plan for LS polls

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

TDP's Telangana unit would prepare an action plan to improve its winning chances in the coming Lok Sabha polls, by rectifying its shortcomings in the recent Assembly polls in the state, the party said on Wednesday.

TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana held a meeting with the party's office bearers and other leaders on the Lok Sabha elections, a party release said.

He urged the party leaders to give suggestions on preparing the action plan, which would be discussed in the party's polit bureau and Central Committee, it said.

The party would again meet to discuss its preparations parliamentary constituency-wise, it added.

The TDP, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance with Congress, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS), managed to secure only two out of the total of 119 seats.

TDP had won a Lok Sabha seat in Telangana in the 2014 General Elections.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 22:17 IST

