Union Budget 2020: Govt allocates Rs 269 crore to Election Commission

The was on Saturday allocated Rs 269 crore in the Union Budget under the 'Election' head as compared to Rs 255.46 crore last year when the Lok Sabha elections were held.

A senior Law Ministry officer and a former functionary explained that the amount allocated to the poll panel would also be used for "book adjustments" for expenditures incurred in holding of LS polls and other elections.

In the previous budget, the Law Ministry was allocated an additional sum of over Rs 666 crore for conducting the Lok Sabha elections which were held in the summer of 2019.

In the Vote on Account 2019-2020, an additional provision was made for the Law Ministry of Rs 666.66 crore (voted) in revenue section for conducing the polls.

The Law Ministry is the administrative ministry for the

Certain funds are also allocated to the Union Home Ministry for elections which is largely used for transportation and logistics related to security personnel.