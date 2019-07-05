JUST IN
Budget to boost rural economy, says Tripura CM

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Friday said the Union budget will boost rural economy and will be helpful for farmers to increase their income.

The budget shows New India's progressive thinking, which will not only bring relief to the poor but also accelerate development of the country, Deb said in a statement.

"The announcement of housing for all by 2022 and pure water supply to every household by 2024 shows the government's commitment for making a New India," Deb said in a statement.

Deb congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting "a pro- people budget".

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 19:35 IST

