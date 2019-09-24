Bumrah ruled out of Test series against South Africa

India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back and was replaced by Umesh yadav.

The three-match series will begin in Visakhapatnam from October 2.

"The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Bumrah's replacement," the BCCI said in a release.

Bumrah was not part of the Twenty20 series which ended in a 1-1 draw.

India's revised squad: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Shubman Gill.

