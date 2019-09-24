2.1 lakh streetlights to be installed in Delhi in three months: Kejriwal

Asserting that there was an "extraordinary transformation" taking place in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the project to install 2.1 lakh streetlights across the city to light up dark spots will be executed over a period of three months.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, he said it was a huge scheme and drew comparison with existing such infrastructure in other big cities globally.

On Monday, Kejriwal had said his government will implement the 'Mukhyamantri Street Light Yojana' under which 2.1 lakh streetlights will be installed across the city to light up dark spots.

"Yesterday, we announced our decision to install 2.1 lakh streetlights across the city to light up dark spots. This will be be done in three months," he said.

In Mumbai, the total number of streetlights stands at 1.5 lakh, New York has 4 lakh streetlights, Paris 3 lakh, Hong Kong 1.5 lakh and Singapore 1 lakh, Kejriwal said.

"In Delhi, we will install over two lakh streelights...An extraordinary transformation is taking place in Delhi and there is an extraordinary positivity in people of Delhi at present," he said.

Earlier, the government had announced it will install 3 lakh CCTV cameras across the national capital, work on which has begun.

"No city is there in the world where 3 lakh CCTV cameras are to be installed under one project," the chief minister claimed in his address at the event.

Kejriwal had on Monday said three discoms will have the responsibility of installing them, and each discom will have the job of installing 70,000 streetlights.

Each streetlight will have a sensor that will light up after sunset, he said.

The streetlights will be installed on a similar model as that of CCTV cameras. The scheme is likely to kick off from November 1. The MLAs will recommend the dark spots in their respective areas, Kejriwal said.

