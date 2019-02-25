By supporting terrorism, Pak not fulfilling commitment to Indus Water Treaty: Gadkari

By supporting terrorism, is not fulfilling its commitment to the Water Treaty, which was based on mutual love and good relations, said Monday.

The government will not allow India's share of water from the Eastern to flow to Pakistan, the Water Resources, Shipping, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation said at a public rally at Phagwara in

Referring to stopping of India's share of water of Ravi, Sutlej, Beas from flowing to Pakistan, said that the treaty in this regard between the two was based on mutual understanding, love and good relations.

"By supporting terrorism, is not fulfilling this commitment," a statement by the quoted the as saying.

"Work is on to divert this water to Punjab, and Rajasthan," he said.

Under the Water Treaty signed in 1960, the waters of the western -- the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab -- was given to and those of the eastern -- the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej -- to

India's share of water from Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers came to 33 million acres feet (MAF). While about 95 per cent of the water was being used in the country after the construction of three main dams across the rivers, close to 5 per cent water or 1.6 MAF would flow to Pakistan.

The reiteration to stop the flow of water to Pakistan came amid mounting Indo-Pak tension over the Pulwama terror strike on February 14 that has triggered demands for action against the neighbouring country.

has revoked the Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan and mounted a diplomatic offensive to isolate it in the international community.

