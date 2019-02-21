India to 'stop' flow of its share of water to Pak from rivers under Indus Treaty, reiterates Gadkari

has decided to "stop" the flow of its share of water to from under the Water Treaty, said Thursday, in comments that came over a week after the ghastly Pulwama terror attack killing 40 CRPF personnel.

An later clarified that it was not a "new decision" and that the was "simply reiterating" what he has always said.

"Under the leadership of Sri @narendramodi ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to We will divert water from Eastern and supply it to our people in and Punjab," Gadkari tweeted.

The reiteration to stop the flow of water to comes amid mounting Indo-Pak tension over the Pulwama terror strike that has triggered demands for action against the neighbouring country. has already decided to revoke the Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan and mounted a diplomatic offensive to isolate it in the international community.

"Regarding the tweet (by Gadkari) about treaty, this is not a new decision. Mantriji is simply reiterating what he has always said. He is talking about diverting India's share of Indus water which was going to Pakistan - and he has always been saying this," in-charge of Water Resources Ministry Neeta Prasad said when asked about the issue.

There were demands to stop flow of India's share of Indus water to Pakistan after the Uri terror attack in 2016.

Officials said the actual implementation of the decision may take up to six years as dams as high as 100 metres will have to be built to stop flow of water.

Under the Indus Water Treaty signed in 1960, the waters of the western -- the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab -- was given to Pakistan and those of the -- the Ravi, Beas, and -- to

India's share of water from Ravi, Beas and rivers came to 33 million acres feet (MAF). While about 95 per cent of the water was being used in the country after the construction of three main dams across the rivers, close to 5 per cent water or 1.6 MAF would flow to Pakistan.

To gain access to this water, India is now building more dams which will be completed in six years, officials said.

In another tweet, Gadkari said, "The construction of dam has started at Shahpur-Kandi on river. Moreover, UJH project will store our share of water for use in J&K and the balance water will flow from 2nd Ravi-BEAS Link to provide water to other basin states."



In an address at a public rally at Baghpat in on Wednesday, Gadkari said, "We have started the work of purification of ... After the formation of India and Pakistan, Pakistan got three rivers, and India got three rivers. The rightful water of our three rivers was flowing to Pakistan."



"Now we will build three projects on them, and divert the water to river Yamuna," he said.

The in December had approved the on the river in Punjab, a move that was intended to help India arrest its share of water flowing into Pakistan.

For this, a central assistance of Rs 485.38 crore for irrigation component over five years from 2018-19 to 2022-23 was also announced.

In September 2018, the and the governments had signed an agreement to resume works on the Rs 2,793-crore Shahpur-Kandi project, according to officials.

Though the work on the project began in 2013, it was halted due to certain issues raised by J-K.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)