C'garh BJP holds 'peace march' against Mamata Banerjee, TMC

-
ALSO READ
Give us 23-plus seats from Bengal: Amit Shah tells rally
Trinamool rule ruining Bengal: Amit Shah
Condemn those doing politics over 'blood of jawans': Mamata Banerjee
We are fighting for united India, but BJP wants to divide country: Mamata
BJP insulted Advani by dropping him, says 'sad' Mamata
-
A day after the violence on the streets of Kolkata during a roadshow by BJP president Amit Shah, the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit Wednesday took out a 'peace march' here to protest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Large number of BJP leaders and workers, wearing black bands, took part in the peace rally commenced from the party's capital office 'Ekatma Parisar' and culminated at the Town Hall.
The state BJP, in a memorandum to Raipur Collector, sought the Election Commission (EC) ban on all political activities of Mamata Banerjee till the ongoing Lok Sabha election gets over.
"It is very unfortunate that during this festival of democracy, the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee, openly attacked the road-show of BJP chief Amit Shah in Kolkata," BJP national general secretary Saroj Pandey said.
"The Mamata Benerjee government has made a mockery of democracy. Police and the EC are silent there. She has tried to prove that she doesn't believe in democracy," Pandey said.
In a statement, the state BJP said, "Violence and arson have marred the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. BJP leaders are being murdered. At the behest of Mamata Banerjee the TMC goons have been influencing polls and threatening people to vote in their favour."
"At a time when the biggest festival of democracy is underway and people are enthusiastically participating in it in the country, Mamata Banerjee has been murdering democracy in West Bengal," it said.
After the peace rally, former chief minister and BJP vice president Raman Singh, Saroj Pandey, state general secretary (organisation) Pawan Sai and other senior state leaders handed over a memorandum to Raipur district collector.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU