C'garh BJP holds 'peace march' against Mamata Banerjee, TMC

A day after the violence on the streets of Kolkata during a roadshow by Amit Shah, the BJP's unit Wednesday took out a 'peace march' here to protest against Chief Minister

Large number of BJP leaders and workers, wearing black bands, took part in the peace rally commenced from the party's capital office 'Ekatma Parisar' and culminated at the Town Hall.

The state BJP, in a memorandum to Collector, sought the (EC) ban on all political activities of till the ongoing election gets over.

"It is very unfortunate that during this festival of democracy, the government in led by Mamata Banerjee, openly attacked the road-show of BJP chief in Kolkata," BJP said.

"The has made a mockery of democracy. Police and the EC are silent there. She has tried to prove that she doesn't believe in democracy," Pandey said.

In a statement, the state BJP said, "Violence and arson have marred the polls in BJP leaders are being murdered. At the behest of the TMC goons have been influencing polls and threatening people to vote in their favour."



"At a time when the biggest festival of democracy is underway and people are enthusiastically participating in it in the country, Mamata Banerjee has been murdering democracy in West Bengal," it said.

After the peace rally, former chief minister and BJP vice president Raman Singh, Saroj Pandey, state general secretary (organisation) Pawan Sai and other senior state leaders handed over a memorandum to district

