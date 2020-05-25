C'garh COVID-19 caees rise by 40 to 292

The spurt in COVID-19 cases in



Chhattisgarh continued on Monday with 40 more people testing positive for novel coronavirus, leaving the state with 160 more infections, mostly that of returning migrants, in the past four days, an official said.

The state's COVID-19 count is now 292, though active cases are 220 as 72 people have been discharged, he added.

"On Monday, 30 new cases were reported from Mungeli, three from Kanker, two from Dhamtari, one each from Koriya, Raipur, Balrampur, Bilaspur and Rajnandgaon districts," Dr Akhilesh Tripathi of the State Control and Command Centre (COVID-19) told PTI.

"Most of them are migrant labourers, who recently returned to their home districts from different parts of the country, or persons who came in their contact," he said.

Earlier in the day, four persons were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur and another from Covid Hospital Ambikapur after recovery, he said.

Mungeli Collector Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure said the 30 people detected with the infection in his district were part of a group of 40 migrant workers who had returned from Agra in Uttar Pradesh and were in quarantine centres.

The fresh case in Raipur is a 40-year-old nurse working in Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur, an official said.

"She was attending to a suspected COVID-19 patient from Raipur, who was later tested positive," he added.

Dhamtari, a neighbouring district of Raipur, reported its first set of coronavirus cases, he said.

At present, 17,2007 people have been kept in 18,833 quarantine centres of the state while 47,397 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Over 3000 samples are being tested daily for the virus in four labs of the state, he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases - 292, new cases- 40, deaths- nil, discharged- 72, active cases- 220, people tested so far -55,022.

