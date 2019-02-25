C'garh: Elephant, separated from herd, tramples 2 to death

Two persons were killed in separate elephant attacks in Chhattisgarh's and districts on Sunday, a forest said.

Officials said the elephant has now killed three people in as many days in the area and has been on a rampage after being separated from its herd.

In the first incident, a 70-year-old man identified as Sumar Sai was trampled to death by an elephant in the early hours of Sunday in Damhamuda village under Katghora forest division of Korba, the said.

The same tusker, later in the day, then moved to neighbouring district and killed a woman, Fuleshwari Bai (55), in Dhaurapara village when she was asleep in her farm, the said.

A teen, Jitendra Singh, was also attacked by this elephant in Mugum village and has been admitted in a hospital in Ambikarpur, the official said.

Initial compensation of Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 has been given to the kin of the deceased, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)