Agra woman gang-raped in Greater Noida, 2 held

Press Trust of India  |  Noida (UP) 

A woman from Agra was allegedly raped inside an apartment in Greater Noida by two men after she was brought there on the pretext of getting her a job, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at the apartment in Sector Tau, under Kasna police station limits, and the accused have been arrested, they said.

"The woman, in her early 30s, is from Agra. She was brought to the residence of one of the accused by the other accused, who was already known to her and hails from Agra only," a police official said.

"At the apartment, they first spiked her drink and then raped her. Later they physically assaulted her," the official said.

The woman managed to leave the house on her own and approached the police on Monday morning, after which the duo Aftab Chaddha and Rakesh Singh, was arrested, the police said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code section 376 D (gang rape) and were being produced in a local court, according to the police.

The woman has been sent for medical examination, the police added.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 17:20 IST

