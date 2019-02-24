C'garh forest dept to build cactus garden in Jagdalpur park

In a bid to promote tourism in Naxal-affected Bastar district, the Forest department is developing a "cactus garden" in town, over 280 kilometres from here, an said Sunday.

The garden, which will have several varieties of cacti, will also serve as a study centre for students, he added.

"This first-of-its-kind cactus garden is being developed over an area of 540 square metres in Lamni Park in at a cost of Rs 40 lakh and will have around 200-250 varieties of cacti," Sub Divisional Forest Officer DKS told PTI Sunday.

A specially-designed dome to house the cacti is in place and saplings would start coming in by next month, said, adding that experts from and in neighbouring were being sounded out for technical help.

He said the move was initiated to increase footfalls in the 200-hectare Lamni Park and also help students study these leafless plants.

He added that a bird aviary is also planned at Lamni Park.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)