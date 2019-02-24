Sena MP claims he can cure with ash, chants, feeling pulse

Khaire has claimed that he can "cure" people by feeling their pulse, chanting mantras and giving them (residual wood ash from ritual fires).

Khaire, from Aurangabad, made the claim while speaking at a function here on Saturday in the presence of medical professionals including of the local government medical college and hospital (GMCH).

He claimed he had cured several people by chanting mantras or giving them ash to eat or to place under the pillow in a pouch.

He went on to add that he had given some of this ash to Pramod Mahajan's son when the former was fighting for life in hospital after being shot at by his brother.

Khaire said tight security around Mahajan's hospital room meant that no one could enter and this put paid to his efforts, adding that it was his only "failure".

Mahajan was shot at on April 22, 2006 and died a few days later on May 3 in a

Narrating another anecdote, Khaire said, "The wife of a party activist was injured in an accident. I felt her pulse and chanted and she opened her eyes and went on to get fine in a couple of days."



As per information on the National Portal of on parliamentarians, Khaire is a B.SC graduate from Marathwada University in Aurangabad and also has a in Personnel Management.

Among those who attended Saturday's function were MLA Sanjay Shirsat, Nandkumar Ghodele, GMCH Dr Kanan Yelikar, Dr Sunder Kulkarni, Deputy Director of Health Dr and Dr Amol Gite.

