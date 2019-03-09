C'garh govt forms 3 committees to study liquor ban in state

The government has set up three committees comprising experts, social workers and MLAs to study the prospect of banning liquor in the state, a senior said Saturday.

While two committees will be headed by the of Chhattisgarh's Commercial Taxes (Excise) department, the third will be chaired by senior MLA Satyanarayan Sharma, the informed.

The committee which will have social workers and experts will take up case studies of states that have banned alcohol and will study the change in their economic and social scenarios, he said.

This committee under the of Commercial Taxes (Excise), will have nine members.

They are experts PK Shukla, activist Babruvahan of Jashpur, Dr J P Mishra, and Padma Shri awardee Shamshad Begum, Manish Sharma, and Amitesh Kumar Singh, who has been associated with de-addiction campaign, of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur Dr and retired from Jagdalpur Sonaram Sori.

It will have joint (excise), Chandrakant Uike, as its member

Another committee will have representatives of different social communities, including the Kurmi Samaj, Sahu Samaj, Brahman Samaj, Yadav Samaj, Marar Samaj, Sarva Adivasi Samaj, Satnami Samaj, Sikhs, Muslims and Christians, the said.

The panel under MLA Sharma will have two legislators from BJP, one each from BSP and Janata (J) and eight from the Congress, he added.

