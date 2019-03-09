IIT KGP students devise solution to detect fake notes at

Students from IIT have devised unique solutions ranging from detectingcounterfeit currency to nuclear tracking through wearable sesors at the recently concluded nationwide competition, Smart India Hackathon 2019.

A group of six students from the Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering IIT have developed a code for a application to address the problem of detecting fake Indian currency.

An IIT KGP statement said Friday, the students have developed an applicationwhich can detect counterfeit currency.

The application, which can be installed on smartphones, can be used by peopleat various touch points thus reducing chances of fraud.

The six students who developed the code are T.Y.S.S. Santosh,Satish Kumar Reddy, Vipul Tomar, Sai Krishna, Drishti Tulsi and D V Sai Surya.

T.Y.S.S Santosh said, "a user can upload a currency note image and the mobile app would verify its authenticity using 25 features extracted from the front and rear side of the currency note. In case of detection of a fake note, the user will also be notified of the failure checkpoints."



In another innovative project, students addressed the issue ofthe occupational hazard of people working in the domain of a nuclear-powered device, the statement said.

The six-member team was asked to develop a solutionfor visualising and localising a 3D source along with its size, shape and direction.

"This solution is well suited to occupational workers carrying wearable sensors detecting dose data. The sensors can pinpoint the location of radiation leaks in nuclear plants and refineries.

"The solution can also find application in medical radiation therapy or radiotherapy as part of to control or kill malignant cancer cells," Lakshay Bansal, said.

The team from IIT to devise solutions to nuclear radiation tracking comprised Lakshay Bansal, Ch V Sai Praveen, Aditi Kambli, Rajshekhar Singhania, and

The students won some of the top prizes in the grand finale of SIH 2019 held on March 2 and 3 at IIT KGP, one of the nodal centres of the SIH 2019 edition, the statement said.

