C'garh: Man commits suicide inside lock-up, ten cops suspended

A 30-year-old man, accused of beating his wife, allegedly hanged himself inside the lock-up of a police station in Chhattisgarh's distict Wednesday.

Ten policemen were suspended after the incident, an said.

Krishna Sarathi, the deceased, had been arrested only a few hours earlier following a complaint lodged by his at station.

The complaint said that Sarathi, native of neighboring Balrampur, arrived at his in-laws' house at Domhat in Surjapur district Tuesday to meet his wife

The couple quarreled and Sarathi allegedly beat her up and left.

After Sundarmani's father lodged a complaint, Chandora police arrested Sarathi from Balrampur and brought him to the police station around 7 am Wednesday.

Around 12 noon, he was found to have hanged himself from the lock-up's door with a bedsheet.

He was declared dead before admission at a local hospital, the said.

Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal suspended 10 policemen, including station house R D Singh, following the incident, he said. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)