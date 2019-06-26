Odisha DGP asks RPF to train GRP on bomb detection

The has urged the (RPF) to train Railway Police (GRP) personnel of the state to detect and defuse bombs, officials said.

of Police R P Sharma came up with the suggestion during the first quarterly meeting of the for the railways here Tuesday.

"The Railway Police personnel should be trained to detect and defuse bombs (by RPF)," Sharma said.

The RPF is under the that deals with safeguarding railway properties such as stations and their premises, while the state government-controlled maintains law and order on board trains.

The RPF already has a unit to detect and defuse bombs.

The DGP also suggested that a joint team of and RPF should be formed so that it can prevent drug trafficking within the jurisdiction of the railways.

A list of criminals with their photographs should be prepared to keep them under surveillance, of the RPF, South Eastern Railway, SC Parhi, said.

It was decided that the railways will be asked to improve the infrastructure facilities for the personnel.

A decision was made to increase the cooperation between RPF and GRP by holding monthly meetings at a senior level where day-to-day bottlenecks faced during the work can be sorted out, a senior said after the meeting.

Safety and security of railway passengers was also discussed in the meeting.

The requested the RPF to install baggage scanners and increase the number of CCTVs at major railway stations, the said.

