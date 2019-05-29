C'garh: Naxal carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested in Chhattisgarh's district Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, (40) was arrested near Masodi village under station area by a team of local police, Superintendent of Police said.

Maoist banners and pamphlets were seized from his possession, the SP said.

Kadti, of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a Maoist front, was associated with the rebels since 2007, Pallava said.

He was mainly tasked with arrangement of commodities of daily use for the rebels, convening meetings of villagers, spreading Maoist propaganda, keeping a watch on movement of security forces and recruitment of youths, the SP said, adding that Kadti was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his

