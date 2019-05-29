C'garh: Naxal carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh arrested

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district Wednesday, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, Koparam Kadti (40) was arrested near Masodi village under Farspal police station area by a team of local police, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.
Maoist banners and pamphlets were seized from his possession, the SP said.
Kadti, head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a Maoist front, was associated with the rebels since 2007, Pallava said.
He was mainly tasked with arrangement of commodities of daily use for the rebels, convening meetings of villagers, spreading Maoist propaganda, keeping a watch on movement of security forces and recruitment of youths, the SP said, adding that Kadti was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
