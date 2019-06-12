C'garh: Panel set up to probe tree cutting at Bailadila hill

The forest department has set up a three-member committee to probe the alleged illegal deforestation for proposed iron ore at deposit no.13 in range in district, an said Wednesday.

Notably, on Tuesday directed immediate halt of cutting of trees at the iron ore deposit no.13 in range, located in area of Dantewada, and other works related to the project amid protests by tribals.

"On Baghel's direction, conservator of forest (PCCF) issued an order to constitute a three-member committee to probe the alleged cutting of trees in the iron ore deposit-13 of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC)," a here said.

The panel will be headed by additional PCCF (land management) and will have chief conservator of forest, Jagdalpur Circle, and divisional forest officer, division, as its members.

The committee will submit its report on deforestation to Chaturvedi and will also ensure that no illegal felling of trees takes place in the area, the said.

The 10 MTPA capacity Bailadila iron ore deposit-13 is being developed by a joint venture company called NCL, formed by NMDC and the Mineral Development Corporation.

A contract for excavation and mine development was awarded to last year when the BJP was in power in the state, an official earlier said.

The tribals in the area have launched an indefinite protest against in deposit no.13 in Bailadila, where one of the hills is revered as a deity by locals.

Currently, only tree cutting work was underway to build an approach road to the site on the hill.

A delegation led by Bastar on Tuesday met the and complained about illegal felling of trees in deposit-13, and also informed him about the ongoing protest by tribals against mining there.

After the meeting, Baghel ordered to immediately stall felling of trees and other works related to the project (deposit no.13) in the area concerned.

The also ordered a probe in the illegal deforestation in the affected area and to examine the alleged fake gram sabha held in 2014 that gave nod to the project.

Baghel assured the delegation that the state government will initiate correspondence with the Centre over the issue and apprise it about local people's sentiments, the official said.

