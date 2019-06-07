Bailadila iron ore Deposit-13 being developed by JV: NMDC

State-owned NMDC Friday said Bailadila Deposit-13 is being developed under a JV, while making it clear that its lease will not be transferred to which is a mine-developer-cum-operator for the project.

Deposit-13 is being developed by -- a JV between NMDC and Mineral Development Corporation (CMDC).

V S Prabhakar said the lease holder for Deposit-13 is and except for NCL, none can transfer the lease to anyone.

"But some people having vested interest are spreading propaganda that the lease has been transferred to for a period of 25 years which is not true," he told over phone.

can only excavate and deliver it to the rail head, he added.

In a statement, NMDC said the 10 mtpa capacity Bailadila Deposit-13 in is being developed under the (NCL).

NMDC holds 51 per cent in the JV, while CMDC holds 49 per cent.

" lease will be transferred neither to Adani nor to others at any point of time. The land required for this project will be acquired in the name of the JV only and NCL shall only have the selling rights of iron ore so produced from Deposit-13," the statement said.

It also made it clear that only the contract of excavation and mine development is awarded to Adani Enterprises to work as mine developer-cum-operator.

"Any propaganda in this regard is condemned," the statement said.

