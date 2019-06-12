Hong Kong stocks sink as city is hit by protests

-

Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday as the city was rocked by a massive protest against government plans for a controversial extradition law.
The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.73 percent, or 480.88 points, to 27,308.46.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.56 percent, or 16.34 points, to 2,909.38, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.64 percent, or 9.83 points, to 1,528.40.
