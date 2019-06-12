Hong Kong stocks sink as city is hit by protests

stocks tumbled Wednesday as the city was rocked by a massive protest against plans for a controversial

The tumbled 1.73 percent, or 480.88 points, to 27,308.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.56 percent, or 16.34 points, to 2,909.38, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.64 percent, or 9.83 points, to 1,528.40.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)