CA exams postponed due to Lok Sabha elections

The Accountants examinations have been postponed due to the upcoming elections, the council announced on Monday.

"In view of elections to the 17th Parliamentary Constituencies across the country, spanning April-May 2019, the Accountants Examinations initially scheduled from May 2-17, stand rescheduled. The said examinations shall now be held from May 27, 2019 to June 12, 2019," the Institute of Accountants of India (ICAI) said.

elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the announced on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)