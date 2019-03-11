Terror funding: ED attaches J-K businessman Watali's assets

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 1.03 crore belonging to Zahoor Ahmmad in a money laundering case related to funding of terror organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

They said the agency has issued a provisional order for attachment of assets of under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The (ED) case is based on a charge sheet filed by the NIA as part of its probe against (LeT) chief

sources, quoting the ED order, said J&K-based "has been found to be involved in fund raising and as a financial conduit of Hurriyat leaders".

They said the (NIA) probe revealed that the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other secessionists instigate the public, especially youths, to observe strikes and issue directives to the masses to hold anti- protests, demonstrations and processions through press releases, newspapers and

"This is done willfully to create such circumstances which will arouse disaffection among the people of towards the Government of India," they said quoting the ED order.

Watali, Hafiz Saeed, chief and nine others have been accused by the NIA of "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the valley.

In its charge sheet, the NIA has alleged that Watali received money from ISI of Pakistan, the High Commission here and from a source in

