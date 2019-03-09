India 'B' upstage India 'A', SA beat Afghanistan

'B' upstaged 'A' by three wickets in the final round-robin match of the quadrangular under-19 ODI series here Saturday, while edged by nine runs in an inconsequential game.

With the two teams having qualified for the March 11 final, 'B' scraped through in a low-scoring encounter after dismissing the opposition for 129 in 40.3 overs at St Xavier's KCA Ground.

In the dress rehearsal before the final, opener Arya Sethi's half-century (51) set up the win for India 'B', before Atharva Vinod Ankolekar's unbeaten 29 off 65 balls saw the team home despite a mini collapse.

Earlier, India 'A' lost opener (1) in the second over and never seemed to recover as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Opener Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal hammered four boundaries and a six in his 27-ball 30 but fell to left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma to leave the team at 54 for four.

Wicketkeeper Dhruv Chand Jurel made 40 and a late resistance from No. 9 Harsh Dubey (23) took India 'A' to 129.

In the chase, India 'B' lost opener Varun Lavande early but was in an attacking frame of mind and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Ankolekar batted patiently to take India 'B' home, putting on 30 runs for the eighth wicket with Purnank Tyagi (14 not out).

In the other match, beat by nine runs to finish with one win from three games. The Afghan colts lost all the matches.

made 200 all out in 49.5 overs thanks to contributions from (40), (40) and Andile Mogakane (38).

faltered in the chase and was 29 for three before (63, 95 balls, 4X4, 1X6) and Reyaz Hassan (35, 62 balls, 2X4) were involved in a 88-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Medium-pacer (4 for 23) and left-arm spinner (2 for 32) stymied the Afghanistan chase with some tight bowling, resulting in the last five wickets falling for 21 runs, to leave the Proteas colts winners by nine runs.

Brief scores: India under-19 'A' 129 all out in 40.3 overs (Dhruv Chand Jurel 40, Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal 30, Harsh Dubey 23, Shivam Sharma 3 for 15, 2 for 18) lost to India under-19 'B' 130 for 7 in 41.4 overs ( 51, Atharva Vinod Ankolekar 29, Yuvraj Choudhary 2 for 18). Points: India 'B': 4, India 'A': 0.

South Africa under-19 200 all out in 49.5 overs ( 40, 40, Reyaz Hassan 3 for 26, Shafiqullah Gafari 2 for 24) beat Afghanistan 191 all out in 48.3 overs ( 63, 4 for 23, Bryce Parsons 2 for 32). Points: SA: 4, Afghanistan: 0.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)