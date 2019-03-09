4 die as car plunges into canal in Punjab

Four people died after their car plunged into the Canal here at Sarabha Nagar, police said Saturday.

The lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the canal on Friday night, police said.

All the four occupants of the car drowned in the canal, police said, adding that the bodies were later fished out.

The deceased were identified as Kashish Arora (21), his two siblings (27) and his sister (24), and (27), police said.

"All four were old friends and Chander had come to from to appear in an exam. Four of them had gone out to have dinner. They were returning home when the accident happened," police said.

"According to Manpreet Juneja, father of Bhavneet, they had gone out to have dinner as their friend had visited from The vehicle was driven by Kashish Arora," said Kulbir Singh, the SHO of station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)