Cabinet okays India-Kyrgyzstan MoU for cooperation in health care sector

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved a proposal for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Kyrgyzstan for cooperation in the health care sector, according to an official statement.
The scope of cooperation includes strengthening of health care systems, non-communicable diseases, communicable diseases and anti-microbial resistance, development of hospital management systems and health information systems, maternal and child health and medical researches, the statement said.
It also includes exchange of experience in transplantation of kidney and liver, cardiac surgery, oncology, orthopedics, traumatology, etc.; improving capacity of human resources in the field of health; exchange of experience and information on good practice of clinical trials of medicines and medical products; and providing opportunities for health specialists to receive training at the "India-Kyrgyz Center for Information Technologies" with further internships in India.
A working group will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of the MoU between the ministries of health of the two countries, the statement added.
