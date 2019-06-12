Royal pardon to 17 Indians serving sentences in Oman

Oman's has granted "royal pardon" on the occasion of Eid to 17 Indians serving sentences in that country.

"We appreciate this merciful gesture on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr by His Majesty of Oman," S Jaishankar tweeted.

Indian Embassy in said "royal pardon" has been given to 17 Indian nationals serving sentences in by on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

" appreciates this compassionate gesture from a friendly country," the Embassy said in a tweet.

Eid was celebrated across the world last week after Muslims' month of fasting.

