Business Standard

Royal pardon to 17 Indians serving sentences in Oman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Oman's Sultan Qaboos has granted "royal pardon" on the occasion of Eid to 17 Indians serving sentences in that country.

"We appreciate this merciful gesture on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

Indian Embassy in Oman said "royal pardon" has been given to 17 Indian nationals serving sentences in Oman by Sultan Qaboos on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Government of India appreciates this compassionate gesture from a friendly country," the Embassy said in a tweet.

Eid was celebrated across the world last week after Muslims' month of fasting.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 22:25 IST

