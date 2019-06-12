Royal pardon to 17 Indians serving sentences in Oman

-
ALSO READ
Kazakh police beat journalist amid post-vote unrest: news agency
Kazakh president sacks government over economic failures
Kazakh president says resigning after three decades in office
Kazakhstan renames capital 'Nursultan' after ex-president
Kazakhstan President Nazarbayev resigns after 30 yrs
-
Oman's Sultan Qaboos has granted "royal pardon" on the occasion of Eid to 17 Indians serving sentences in that country.
"We appreciate this merciful gesture on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.
Indian Embassy in Oman said "royal pardon" has been given to 17 Indian nationals serving sentences in Oman by Sultan Qaboos on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
"Government of India appreciates this compassionate gesture from a friendly country," the Embassy said in a tweet.
Eid was celebrated across the world last week after Muslims' month of fasting.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU