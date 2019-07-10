Cabinet approves bill to merge 13 central labour laws into single code

-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill that seeks to merge 13 central labour laws into a single code which would apply on all establishments employing 10 or more workers.
The proposed Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Bill, 2019, would enhance the coverage of workers manifold, an official release said.
The decision was taken at the union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Environment and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
The proposed code enhances the coverage of workers manifold as it would be applicable to all establishments employing 10 or more workers, where any industry, trade, business, manufacture or occupation is carried on, including IT establishments or establishments of service sector, the release said.
