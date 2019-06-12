Delhi BJP demands AAP govt roll-back fixed charges, surcharge

The Wednesday demanded that the government roll-back fixed charges, power purchase cost adjustment charges, and pension trust

Vijender Gupta, of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, demanded the to compensate for financial loss on account of payment of these charges.

"These charges were levied by discoms in connivance with the According to conservative estimates, the consumers have already been made to pay Rs 10,000 crore to discom by way of levying of these charges," Gupta said.

He criticised Delhi Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other leaders for "projecting a misleading and false picture with regard to power tariff and fixed charges". He also attacked the for "shedding crocodile tears" on the present loot by discoms and said that the grand old party is equally responsible for the public loot during its 15-year rule.

Wednesday met Kejriwal, demanding six-month waiver to power consumers in the city who, she said, have been made to pay over Rs 7,400 crore as increased fixed charges and for pension fund.

A party delegation led by Dikshit met the minister at his Flagstaff Road residence and raised issues related to power and water supply faced by the people in the national capital.

