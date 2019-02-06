PM's meeting with GMPF only election gimmick: Congress

The Congress Wednesday termed the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and representatives of mining-dependent people of Goa as an election gimmick.
Modi met leaders of the Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) alongwith Union minister Shripad Naik and MPs Vinay Tendulkar and Narendra Sawaikar in Delhi earlier in the day.
The prime minister assured them that he would look into the matter, said GPMF president Puti Gaonkar later.
"All this is election gimmick. When thousands of people were sitting in protest in Delhi, PM had no time to meet them," Congress secretary A Chellakumar said here.
He was referring to a protest held by the GMPF in Delhi in December.
"Today's meeting was just a political gimmick ahead of Lok Sabha polls," he said.
Chellakumar also alleged that the ruling BJP or the prime minister did not come up with any solution in today's meeting.
