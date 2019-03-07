JUST IN
Business Standard

Cabinet approves three corridors of Delhi Metro Phase IV

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet Thursday approved three out of six corridors of the Delhi Metro's proposed Phase IV, Finance Minister Arun Jaitely said.

According to the government, corridors of Mukundpur-Maujpur, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aero City-Tughlakabad have been approved by the Cabinet.

There will be 17 underground and 29 elevated stations in the three corridors whose total length will be 61.679 km.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 13:55 IST

