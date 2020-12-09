Cabinet clears proposed MoU between Sebi, Luxembourg financial regulator

-
ALSO READ
Sebi eases surveillance steps implemented to curb Covid-induced volatility
DU PG admission 2020 from today: Know about merit-based admission, entrance
SMS scrips investors may see delayed payouts as exchanges up surveillance
Will the country finally have an integrated tax surveillance system?
Amazon's surveillance can boost output and possibly limit unions: Study
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between markets regulator Sebi and Luxembourg's Financial and Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).
"The proposed bilateral MoU would in addition to contributing towards strengthening the information sharing framework leading to effective enforcement of securities laws, also help in establishing a technical assistance programme.
"The technical assistance programme would benefit the authorities by way of consultations on matters relating to capital markets, capacity building activities and training programmes for the staff," an official release said.
The proposal of Sebi for signing the MoU was approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Like Sebi, CSSF is a co-signatory to International Organization of Securities Commissions' Multilateral MOU (IOSCO MMoU).
CSSF is the competent authority for the prudential supervision of the entire Luxembourg financial centre, except for the insurance sector. It is also responsible for the regulation and supervision of the securities market.
The MoU is likely to strengthen cross border cooperation in the area of securities regulations and facilitate mutual assistance, contribute towards efficient performance of the supervisory functions and aid in imparting technical domain knowledge. This will enable effective enforcement of the laws and regulations governing the securities markets of India and Luxembourg, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU