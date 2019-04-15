Agreement between India-Denmark on renewable energy approved by Cabinet

The Union Cabinet Monday gave ex post facto approval to an agreement signed between India and Denmark for cooperation in the field of with focus on offshore wind energy



The agreement was signed in March 2019 in New Delhi, an official statement said.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for a cooperation agreement between Ministry of New and of India and Ministry for Energy, Utilities and Climate of the Kingdom of Denmark on strategic sector cooperation in the field of with a focus on offshore wind energy and a letter of intent to establish an Indo-Danish Centre of Excellence for renewable energy in India," the statement said.

The areas of cooperation would include technical capacity building for management of offshore wind projects, measures to develop and sustain a highly efficient wind industry -- onshore as well as offshore, measures to ensure high quality of wind turbines, components and certification requirements, forecasting and scheduling of offshore wind, it said.

The Indo-Danish Centre of Excellence in Integrated Renewable Power would work on renewable energy resource assessments with focus on onshore and offshore wind, hybridisation of wind, solar, hydro and storage technologies, testing and R&D, and skill development/capacity building.

The signing of the pact will help in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the statement added.