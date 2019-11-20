JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Onion shortage: Cabinet approves import of 120,000 tonnes to contain prices
Business Standard

Cabinet okays bill to grant ownership rights to unauthorised Delhi colonies

The proposal is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi colony
The proposal is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies

The Union Cabinet approved a bill on Wednesday to provide a legal framework to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The decision to grant ownership rights was taken by the Cabinet recently, and on Wednesday it cleared the bill which is to be introduced during in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

The proposal is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square-km of the national capital inhabited by people from lower income groups.
First Published: Wed, November 20 2019. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU